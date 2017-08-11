Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Sees Unusual Trading Volume in Its Shares

About shares traded. James Hardie Industries plc (ADR) (NYSE:JHX) has risen 5.20% since August 9, 2016 and is uptrending. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $16.93. It has underperformed by 23.03% the S&P500. The NYSE listed company saw a recent bid of $6.00 on 488511 volume.

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased Magna Intl Inc (MGA) stake by 2.32% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 19,350 shares during the period. The institutional investors in our partner’s database now hold: 58.27 million shares, up from 56.71 million shares in 2016Q3. Magna Intl Inc now has $18.02 billion valuation. Jpmorgan Chase owns 2.40 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. About 400,084 shares traded. It is down 6.33% since August 10, 2016 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.50% the S&P500.

Inc. has 1.63% invested in the company for 664,335 shares. Its up 0.30, from 1.19 in 2016Q3. As of the end of the quarter Ameriprise Financial Inc had disposed of 88,485 shares trimming its stake by 10.4%. 22 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. Pnc Finance Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) for 4,984 shares. 186,146 are owned by Piermont Cap Management. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 166,006 shares. Sterling Management Limited Liability Company, a North Carolina-based fund reported 38,399 shares. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.com-unik.info/2017/08/10/bidaskclub-upgrades-flotek-industries-inc-nyseftk-to-sell.html. Creative Planning raised its position in Flotek Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Fincl reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.01% or 101,000 shares in its portfolio.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Seaport Global Securities Comments on Flotek Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2017 Earnings (FTK)” was published by Stock Observer and is the sole property of of Stock Observer. Therefore 80% are positive. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. KLR Group initiated Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) rating on Monday, December 14. The rating was downgraded by Vetr to “Strong-Buy” on Friday, August 28. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) rating on Wednesday, January 20.

Flotek Industries, Inc.is a technology-driven company. The company has market cap of $339.98 million. It has a 14.53 P/E ratio. The Company operates through two segments: Energy Chemistry Technologies (ECT), and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies (CICT).

Since February 22, 2017, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $364,890 activity. On Wednesday, February 22 the insider REILAND JOHN sold $190,890. 15,000 shares valued at $174,000 were sold by Hern Kenneth on Wednesday, March 15. (USA) (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on August, 11 before the open.

In the last earnings report the EPS was $-0.57 and is expected to be $0.24 for the current year with 57,332,000 shares now outstanding. 239,182 were reported by Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Inc. Randhawa now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.