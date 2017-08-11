Former Alabama star Robert Horry punches heckler at son's tournament

Robert Horry responded to a heckler’s shove at his son’s hoops tournament this past weekend in L.A.

Witnesses told TMZ the man was jawing at Horry throughout most of the game. After telling the man he wasn’t thrilled, Horry absorbed a punch before striking back, apparently landing a long-armed blow as the recipient was sent reeling backward.

The video TMZ Sports released doesn’t necessarily show Horry in the best possible light. The seven-time National Basketball Association champion played on a few of the best National Basketball Association teams of the last 20 years, and he no doubt encountered hecklers along the way who tried to tear him and his accomplishments down.

He soon walked away, however, when he realized he was “the only one who was gonna lose in this situation”.

“Where I’m from, you protect yourself”, Horry said.

The former Laker said the man he threw punches at has been verbally abusive towards his son’s team in the past.

In the video, it is obvious that the other man made the first physical contact that escalated the incident.

A rep for the tournament had no comment on the incident.