Former Michigan State Star Malik McDowell Could Miss Rookie Season

A fifth-round pick previous year, Jefferson dealt with a hand injury and then suffered a season-ending knee injury after appearing in only three games as a rookie. “You will see me back on the field in the near future”.

“It’s something that’s been bothering him a bit”, Carroll said. Then he gave the most known details yet about the athletic defensive tackle’s accident in his home state of MI and his injuries. “He had multiple injuries”, Carroll told reporters (via the Seattle Times).

“I didn’t see him much during the practice, but it’s really important for us to get him back in the mix”. He’s on NFI [non-football injury list] and is going to be there for a while. And he’s going to be there for a while.

“We’re just going to have to see how he progresses down the road. If we can come out of this and get into next week, we will be in pretty good shape for the first game”. It’s going to be quite a while, and we’re going to wait it out.

“I don’t think so”.

Carroll said there’s no timetable at this point.

“We have to wait”. McDowell was expected to be part of the Seahawks’ defensive line rotation that also includes Michael Bennet and Cliff Avril. McDowell turned 21 on June 20.

The Seahawks signed Jordan to a one-year, $640,000 contract in April after he was cut by the Miami Dolphins. “We will honor that”. Carroll said McDowell is now back home in MI recovering. He’s not working out yet; he can’t do anything as far as physical workouts. He is just walking is all he is doing. “He feels fine. It’s very frustrating for him because he feels fine, but he just has to make it through the recovery”. “He just made a mistake, let his temper get the best of him”, cornerback Richard Sherman said.

The team has been tight-lipped about his injuries, acknowledging only that a concussion was one of the issues he was dealing with, but Carroll said Monday the Seahawks don’t expect the Michigan State product to play anytime soon.

I asked if McDowell had a head or skull fracture. Carroll showed little optimism that McDowell will make it to the field this season during a radio appearance on Seattle’s KJR-AM.

“It’s a serious injury”.