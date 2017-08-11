President Donald Trump has stated openly that his and his family’s finances should be off limits to special counsel Robert Mueller-who is investigating possible collusion between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia-but a new poll published Thursday shows that large majority of Americans disagree.

President Trump commented to reporters Thursday on his relationship with Attorney General Jeff Sessions in light of his past criticisms over Sessions recusing himself from the Russian Federation investigation.

Trump told reporters that he has not passed notes to Mueller through his lawyers but that his administration is working with the special counsel despite their belief that the probe is investigating something that never happened – alleged collusion by the Trump campaign with Russian Federation.

On Twitter, Trump has suggested that Mueller and members of his legal team have conflicts of interest because of donations to Democratic political candidates. “And all I say is work with them, because this is an event that never took place”.

Sessions later commented that the remarks were “hurtful” but that he planned to continue doing his job as Attorney General. Republican and Democratic senators have proposed legislation that would require a judicial review of any attempt to remove a special counsel.

“We’re working with him”, Trump said. The president has discussed both the possibility of firing Mr. Mueller and his concerns that the investigation will undermine his presidency.

Mueller has started using a federal grand jury in Washington to help collect information in his investigation, in addition to one he already was using in Alexandria, Va.

Trump also responded to the news that the FBI raided the home of his former campaign manager Paul Manafort as part of the investigation. Along with Manafort, investigators are looking into the activities and financial dealings of Trump associates, including his son-in-law Jared Kushner and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. “Haven’t spoken to him for a long time, but I know him”, Trump replied.

“I didn’t win because of Russia, Russia had nothing to do with me winning”, he said.