Frightening hit in Eagles vs. Packers sends Malachi Dupre to hospital

Rookie Packers wide receiver Malachi Dupre needed to be carted off the field after being hit hard by Eagles safety Tre Sullivan during the fourth quarter of tonight’s preseason game.

Dupre’s head banged violently off of the turf where he laid motionless for several minutes as the medical staff hurriedly brought a stretcher out onto the field as Lambeau Field fell silent. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Dupre gave a thumbs up as he was being carted of and received loud ovations from the Green Bay crowd.

A seventh-round pick from LSU, Dupre has enjoyed a strong training camp for the Packers. The Packers provided a positive update, saying Dupre had movement and feeling in all of his extremities.