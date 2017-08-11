Frustrated with Trump, McCain promotes his own Afghan plan

John McCain declared Thursday that “America is adrift in Afghanistan” as he promoted a war strategy that would expand the USA counterterrorism effort and provide greater support to Afghan security forces.

McCain has been undergoing treatment for an aggressive form of cancer at a Phoenix hospital. Last month, he voted against the health-care overhaul bill, effectively ending the chances to pursue a “repeal and replace” measure in the Senate.

The White House has launched a review of the USA plan for Afghanistan after 16 years of war, and reports suggest that Trump’s national security team is divided on whether to send more troops or to pull out.

On Thursday, McCain apparently lost his patience. Now, almost seven months into President Trumps administration, weve had no strategy at all as conditions on the ground have steadily worsened.

The United States has about 8,400 troops in Afghanistan. “I took over a mess, and we’re going to make it a lot less messy”, Trump said from his golf club retreat in New Jersey.

“Frankly, it’s going to be a decision that’s going to be made very soon”.

The comments came amid Trump’s meeting with Vice President Mike Pence, national security adviser H.R. McMaster and CIA Director Mike Pompeo. “I like him and I respect him”.

McCain, the chairman of the powerful Senate Armed Services Committee, called for an enduring presence of American troops in Afghanistan.

He adds that the United States should pursue an “integrated civil-military” approach that includes deploying more USA troops; providing more targeting authority against the Taliban, Haqqani Network, al Qaeda, ISIS and “other terrorist groups that threaten the United States, its allies and its core interests”; and pursuing a joint agreement with the government of Afghanistan for a long-term, open-ended US presence.

In an early move to address the situation, Trump gave his Pentagon chief, former general Jim Mattis, broad powers to set troop numbers. For McCain, the objective is to make sure Afghanistan no longer serves as a harbor for terrorists, which will be accomplished by granting new levels of authority to the US military to target the Taliban, the Haqqani Network, al-Qaida and the Islamic State, among other groups. In the long term, the USA would provide “sustained support” as the Afghans improve their own capabilities, including intelligence, logistics, special forces, air lift and close air support.

Intensifying U.S. regional diplomatic efforts working through flexible frameworks for regional dialogue together with Afghanistan, Pakistan, China, India, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and other nations to promote Afghan political reconciliation as well as to advance regional cooperation on issues such as border security, intelligence sharing, counternarcotics, transportation, and trade to reduce mistrust and build confidence among regional states.