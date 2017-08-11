FTSE slumps as Trump ramps up North Korea rhetoric

The issues between North Korea and the United States have soared to an unprecedented level after President Donald Trump issued a new round of comments against North Korea, while warning it not to strike Guam or any U.S. ally.

‘If anything, maybe that statement wasn’t tough enough, ‘ he told reporters yesterday, saying that North Korea ‘better get their act together or they’re going to be in trouble like few nations ever have been in trouble in this world’.

The FTSE 100 slipped by50 points, to 7,394, after having fell by 44 points on Wednesday and 108 points yesterday.

Officials in North Korea said they were “carefully examining” a strike on Guam, which is home to around 163,000 people and two USA military installations and threatened a further “all-out war wiping out all the strongholds of enemies, including the US mainland” in a government statement. Global equity markets have been severely shaken by the standoff between the two countries’.

Japan’s Nikkei had been down more than 1% overnight while South Korean shares also slipped. Trump’s comments came after a Washington Post report (https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/north-korea-now-making-missile-ready-nuclear-weapons-us-analysts-say/2017/08/08/e14b882a-7b6b-11e7-9d08-b79f191668ed_story.html?utm_term=.0938becb046e) that North Korea has built a miniaturized nuclear warhead.

President Trump promises “fire and fury” for North Korea.

Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets, said, “The negative European open comes as U.S”.

Back on the Stoxx 600, shares of gold miners Fresnillo PLC (FRES.LN) and Polymetal International PLC (POLY.LN) leapt 4.9% and 3.3%.

A more than 1% climb in the Swiss franc against the dollar during the session pressured Swiss stocks. The price of gold rose 1.2 percent and the Swiss franc had its best day in almost three years.

The pound bought $1.2999, up slightly from $1.2993 late Tuesday in NY.