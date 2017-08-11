Fueled uncertainty spurs insurers to leave, hike premiums

Because of policy “uncertainty” from the Trump administration that is “far outside the norm”, some health insurers are considering double-digit increases to premiums in 2018, according to a new study from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Indeed, the Trump administration cancelled some ObamaCare ads upon taking office in January, which was the end of the last sign-up period.

Those in the government-sponsored markets can dodge the hit with the help of tax credits that a lot of them qualify for to help pay premiums.

Kaiser researchers looked at proposed premiums for a benchmark silver plan across major metropolitan areas in 20 states and Washington, D.C. Overall, they found 15 of those cities will see increases of 10 percent or more next year. Premium increases in unsubsidized second-lowest cost silver plans in the surveyed cities varied from a 5 percent decrease in Providence, Rhode Island, to a 49 percent increase in Wilmington, Delaware, with most cities experiencing premium increases below 25 percent. Many are self-employed business owners.

And as AP noted, “That doesn’t sound like what Trump promised when he assumed the presidency”.

People covered under Obama’s law “can expect to have great health care”, Trump said at the time.

Insurers that assumed the individual mandate would not be enforced added between 1.2% to 20% to their premium requests.

“In the past, requested premiums have been similar, if not equal to, the rates insurers ultimately charge”.

From Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Baltimore, Maryland, multiple insurers have requested double-digit premium increases for 2018, with the highest being a 49 percent average rate hike in DE, and only one of the 21 analyzed cities showing an average rate decrease.

Other insurers indicated they’d raise their rates beyond their initial request – by 3 to 10 percent if cost-sharing subsidy payments end or the question remains unresolved, according to the analysis.

This new KFF analysis substantiates concerns that have been brewing for several months regarding how Republicans’ war on Obamacare will affect marketplace premiums.

In one of the more concrete examples of the impact the Trump administration is having on the Affordable Care Act marketplaces, a new analysis reveals that the vast majority of exchange insurers mentioned regulatory uncertainty in their 2018 rate filings.

The individual mandate brings down premiums by requiring healthier, younger people to buy coverage, who in turn subsidize individuals with higher health care costs, and CSRs are payments from the federal government to insurers to offset the costs of covering lower-income people.

Insurers are seeking double-digit premium increases in light of “uncertainty” surrounding the Affordable Care Act, according to a new, nonpartisan study. Don’t let them fool you. KFF’s report reflects the likely consequences for Americans because Trump and the GOP did not heed those warnings.