‘Game of Thrones’ Star Explains How Bran Stark Tried to ‘Rattle’ Littlefinger

Valyrian steel, along with dragonglass, is one of the few things we’ve been told can kill White Walkers. Baelish gives it to Bran, who subsequently passes it on to Arya, who will surely put it to good use in the Great War to Come.

Warning: Full spoilers for Game of Thrones: Season 7 continue below. Its return is significant for various reasons, including the fact that the books provide more of a clue as to its backstory. Instead of thanking him, Bran responded with a statement that seemed to momentarily break through Littlefinger’s careful mask of control. He told Bran he cared for Catelyn and that he’s at Winterfell to protect her children.

The Kent-born star also explained his tense conversation with Petyr Bealish (Aidan Gillen) and why it was so meaningful when he repeated Littlefinger’s catch phrase “Chaos is a ladder” to him. Littlefinger used the phrase while talking to Varys.

Littlefinger once confronted Varys (Conleth Hill) about using the prostitute named Ros (Esmé Bianco) to spy on them. Chaos is a ladder’. And some, are given a chance to climb.

Amid Littlefinger’s hoax speech where he told Bran that he will help the latter and his siblings amid all the chaos in Westeros, it took only four words for the youngest Stark to silence Littlefinger’s smart mouth: “Chaos is a ladder”. After all, it’s not been seen since season one, when Catelyn brought it to her husband Ned at King’s Landing, and the investigation led her to Littlefinger, who said it belonged to Tyrion to create tension between the Starks and the Lannisters. Littlefinger isn’t necessarily aware of the extent Bran’s transformation and separation from who he used to be, so he should be sweating.

So when Bran chucked that line right back in Littlefinger’s face, some viewers quickly picked up on it. His eloquent words and brown-nosing have no effect on Bran.

Why did this quote unsettle Littlefinger so much? “Bran is a subject that can’t be wooed in the same way that so many others have been wooed by Littlefinger, and he shows up there trying to gain an ally in Bran, and discovers that he’s encountering a sort of unmovable force”.

Now people believe that coupled with Bran’s knowledge of Baelish’s role in the execution of their father – not to mention how he married Sansa off to House Bolton – that dagger may be the key to his demise at the hands of the now rather powerful Arya Stark.

Then, the well-trained assassin and vengeful Arya can do the rest of the job to make Littlefinger pay for all his acts of betrayal.

We get some more clues that Arya Stark may add Littlefinger to her kill list in a scene with her Sansa and their brother Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright). Arya doesn’t forgive. If she learns what Baelish did, it’s over for him.