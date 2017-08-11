Gareth Bale reveals why he won’t join Manchester United

Following the game, Mourinho said: “Playing against the European champions, it’s like we’re back at the [Champions League] theatre, back at that level”.

“I heard whispers at the back end of last season that he wanted to go and even if the club can not come out and say too much about that, maybe there was an element of that in play here when this deal went through”. United will enter at the group stage of the tournament when it starts next month.

He said: “Manchester United are one of the top three football clubs in the world, no doubt about it, but the football club is one thing and the team’s credentials going into a competition are another thing entirely”. He’s made history everywhere with Porto, Inter and now he can do it with Manchester United.

“That’s really hard these days”.

SunSport revealed in April that Mourinho was plotting a sensational move to bring the 29-year-old to Old Trafford. There was none of that on Tuesday, however. He is a left footed player that can play on both the left and right of attacking midfielder known for his dribbling, blinding pace and excellent finishing.

“I think it’s getting there, obviously I think by bringing Mourinho in, it’s kind of boosted the club, by winning a few trophies past year, it did them great, and I think they’re getting back to where they belong”.

You’ve got a £50m budget to pick 11 players, with all the biggest new signings ready and raring to go ahead of a mouthwatering new Premier League campaign.

“Since leaving Chelsea, he has been one of most eye-catching strikers out there”, he said.

United won last season’s Europa League but the United manager admits it is a challenge to try to catch Real, Barca and other continental heavyweights.

Comparison of shot quality – Real Madrid v Manchester United.

“It’s the start of the Premier League and it’s very important for us”. If you think about Antonio Conte, Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Mourinho – it is a very good championship now.

But the shot quality of Real Madrid and Manchester United were certainly comparable which is rather reflective of United’s improvement in general.

That sense of normality means Zinedine Zidane has not even broached the subject of Mourinho’s pre-match comments with a player who does not feel anything needs discussing with the club.

All in all, Manchester United are taking shots from unsafe areas where the likelihood of scoring is higher, under Mourinho, which is always a positive, but the conversion rate needs to go up a notch if they want to score anywhere near the amount of goals they would require to mount a strong push for the title.