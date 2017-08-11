Gary Neville names three players who will determine Man United’s season

Debutant Nemanja Matic was frustrated with Manchester United’s 2-1 loss to Real madrid in Tuesday’s UEFA Super Cup but has called on his teammates to turn their full focus to Sunday’s league opener against West Ham. “With a good VAR system it would be 1-1 and extra time”, Mourinho told BT Sport.

“He is good enough, he is at the club he wants to be at, he has got lots of people there who will support him, his friends are there, and he will do just fine”.

Despite having only played 45 minutes for the club in last week’s friendly against Sampdoria, the £35million signing impressed throughout the whole match in sweltering Macedonia.

“He has experience in the Premier League and scored a lot of goals at Everton”.

“They had a period of dominance at middle of the first half and we had a period of dominance at middle of the second half”.

Despite that miss potentially denying United a chance at taking the Champions League winners the distance, Mournho was happy with his new No.9.

Lukaku had earlier ballooned a shot over the crossbar with the goal gaping but reacted smartly to steer the ball home after Matic’s effort had been parried by Keylor Navas.

“It’s hard to explain, but when you play with Mourinho, you feel like the best striker in the world”.

“He had a good fight against two good central defenders and I’m happy with his period and I’m happy with the way he fits into – I’m not exhausted to repeat – an unbelievable group”.

Former Chelsea striker Hernan Crespo believes Manchester United will win the Premier League thanks to manager Jose Mourinho and Romelu Lukaku.

‘To try to develop things that we normally don’t do and in this moment there are so many teams playing with three in the back and wing-backs that probably sometimes we have to play that way. Yes because I like this kind of situation that there is for managers in England because it’s not only about the players or not only about the pitch.