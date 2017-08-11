GE pushes back Boston HQ opening

GE previous year moved its headquarters from its longtime home in Fairfield to Boston, with several hundred employees in temporary office space there while the permanent structures are readied. Initially, the company hoped to renovate two existing buildings and construct a new office tower by 2019.

GE is moving ahead with renovations of two smaller buildings and public amenities in the area as planned.

General Electric broke ground in May on a $200M headquarters in Boston with the hope of completing it by 2019.

The Boston Globe newspaper first reported GE’s decision to delay the tower construction.

Completion of the company’s new headquarters in Boston’s Seaport District has been pushed back to 2021, as GE splits the project into two phases.

“We are committed to Boston and look forward to moving to GE Innovation Point, which will be a hub for innovation and the industrial internet”, Ann Klee, the GE vice president in charge of the Boston development, said in a statement.

The staggered construction schedule arrives just as GE has taken a new leader.

GE pledged to boost its cost-cutting program earlier this year after discussions with activist investor Trian Fund Management LP, which has been frustrated by missed profit goals at GE. The plant makes electronic boards for the GE Power division; the work will move to China under partner Jabil Inc.