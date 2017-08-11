Gentex Corporation Common (GNTX) Holder Country Trust Bank Has Decreased Its Holding

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Gentex Corporation were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC says it lowered its ownership in Gentex Corporation shares by 144,111 shares as reported in a filing on 08/08/2017. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 10,000 Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares with value of $192,155 were sold by MULDER JOHN A. Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

At the present time, shares of Gentex Corporation (GNTX) are worth at $17.55. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management acquired a new position in Gentex Corporation during the Q1 assessed at roughly $204,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in Gentex Corporation during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Hartford Inv Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Gentex Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $22.12.

Company chares are trading at $17.44 which is marginally under the 50 day moving average which is $18.31 and barely below the 200 day moving average of $19.88. The company has market cap of $2.28 billion.

The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01.

Net profit margin of the company is seen at 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.36 million. For the past 5 years, The Company’s EPS growth has been almost 15.90%. The value of the company’s investment in Gentex Corporation decreased from $1,412,000 to $1,272,000 a change of $140,000 quarter to quarter. Equities analysts predict that Gentex Corporation will post $1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend.

Since March 30, 2017, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $404,920 activity. The ex-dividend date was Mon, Jul 3rd. this indicates a $0.40 annual dividend and a payout of of 2.29%. Gentex Corporation (GNTX)’s RSI (Relative Strength Index) is 45.61. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).



Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Chairman Fred Bauer sold 239,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Gentex Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Craig Hallum lowered Gentex Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock.in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Gentex Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Among 9 analysts covering Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $4,148,802.00. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,213,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $495,146,000 after buying an additional 23,043,420 shares during the period.

One of the greatest investors of all time, Peter Lynch, is quoted as saying: “insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise”. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.