Giant inflatable chicken with Trump hair appears behind White House

The massive balloon appeared on Wednesday on a piece of land just south of the White House, between the president’s residence and the Washington monument, HuffPost noted.

On eBay, there’s a 10-foot “Donald trump chicken mascot golden hair” inflatable on sale for $500.

“Is that the fire or the fury?” one Twitter user joked, referring to Trump’s social media taunts to North Korea earlier this week. A Twitter account by the name of Tax March Chicken tweeted, “This isn’t my first rodeo”.

In Allen’s telling, the “Committee” comes off as a band of selfless freedom preservers doing all they can to save the country from Trump.

The chicken reportedly cost Brar $1,300, was designed by Casey Latiolai, a Seattle artist, and was produced in China.

It began making appearances in Spring to protest Trump’s refusal to release his tax returns, a move that organizers felt was chicken-like behavior.

Protesters in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon chose to inflate a massive balloon of a chicken with a peculiar hairdo.

“Yeah I brought the chicken out here to make a statement nearly like a visual, political protest to critique the Presidents behavior”.

The president himself has been seen on the cover of the magazine several times, as has special counsel Robert Mueller and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“An image is worth a thousand words, and that’s the case with this image”. He requested a permit for his inflatable bird and hopes that the poultry will encourage others to come together to do a chicken march.

“When the president went on vacation, I felt a little bit bummed”, Singh Brar said adding, “And then I realized it’s actually better because the [symbolism] works and the Secret Service won’t be as jumpy”. “The Pentagon has turned him down because that’s not what they do here”.

In many ways, it was a flawless time to inflate a giant bouffant-sporting chicken in front of the White House. He feels such fervent opposition, he said, that it has inspired the 31-year-old documentary filmmaker to take up political organizing.