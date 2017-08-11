Gibson is the choice, says Faf

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis believes England have the right balance to beat Australia in the Ashes series to be played later this year. However, no official statement has been released by Cricket South Africa (CSA) on the matter yet.

The Proteas slumped to a 3-1 Test series defeat to England on Monday, having already been defeated by the same opposition in the one-day worldwide and Twenty20 series.

“For me it was important, because I don’t know Ottis, to try and find something out about him”. I’ve never worked with him.

England face a three-match series against the West Indies in their final Test engagement before this summer’s Ashes, while the Proteas will hope their new coach, whoever it proves to be, will be embedded before the Australians visit in March next year.

JP Duminy could not live up to expectations and was subsequently dropped from the side, while Quinton de Kock and Bavuma fared pretty well.

England’s opening bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad is expected to bear most of the burden of keeping Australia’s batsmen in reins and the pace duo received a lot of praise from du Plessis.

Du Plessis said on arrival in South Africa: “It’s been told to us that the decision has been made by the coaching panel”. “The change with Quinton going in at four was to transfer pressure back on the England team and he is the one guy who can do that”.

“If he decides that there needs to be changes, then he decides that over a period of time”. I’m a big believer that, if you see that in somebody you give them responsibility to bring the best out in them.

Incumbent Proteas coach Russell Domingo’s contract will expire next month and although he had reapplied for the job, according to Du Plessis he is not the favourite to get it.

South Africa had a tough tour of England.

Gibson’s recommendation still needs to be approved by CSA and financial details need to be figured out with both Gibson and European Central Bank, who may demand compensation for releasing their bowling coach.