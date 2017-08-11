Glencore Given Green Light to Build Mine East of Roma

Anglo-Australian mining company Glencore has secured leases for the proposed A$7bn ($5.54bn) Wandoan coal project, located near Roma in the Surat Basin in south-western Queensland.

Glencore is looking to pull over 22 million tonne of thermal coal from the area.

In response, a spokesperson for environmental group Lock The Gate, Carmel Flint said the mine development will directly affect Queensland’s farmers and destroy “one of our core agricultural regions”.

State Mines Minister Anthony Lynham said the underground mines had failed to meet their obligations during the second quarter of this year.

“This government has still not responded to the report. we call on the government to act immediately and adopt the Black Lung report in the interests of the health and safety of Queensland coal workers, their families and the entire Queensland Industry”.

“Glencore would most likely underwrite the missing element, which is the rail line from Wandoan to Banana and out to the Port of Gladstone”.

The Australian Conservation Foundation has expressed “significant alarm” at the approval.

“We can either have a healthy planet and thriving Great Barrier Reef or we can have new coal mines, not both”.

“We know that digging up coal and burning it is polluting our air and fuelling climate change”.

“The committee tabled its “Black lung, white lies” report on 29 May 2017, outlining 68 recommendations to address the systematic failures which have led to the re-identification of CWP in at least 23 workers in Queensland in recent times”, she said in a statement.

Glencore noted that the decision to start operations at the project would be dependent on the global coal market and the company’s overall portfolio.

Even though commodity prices continue to fall, the Anglo-Swiss multinational welcomed the new grant and said it is “taking a responsible approach and will only bring on new large scale production volumes” if its management team is confident that market conditions support such a development.