Glencore share price: Commodities giant delivers earnings rise

Further, the company lifted its fiscal 2017 earnings forecast for marketing segment.

Glencore attributed its turn of fortunes to favourable fundamentals and rising prices for key commodities amid robust growth momentum in the global economy though copper, nickel and oil production was down.

Glencore, one of the world’s largest coal, copper and zinc producers, reported a $2.5 billion net gain for the first six months through June, compared with a $369 million net loss in the same period a year earlier.

South African Chief Executive Officer, Ivan Glasenberg said in a statement the company’s strong balance sheet provides “headroom for highly selective growth opportunities”. In London, Glencore shares were trading around 2 percent lower.

Glencore increased full year earnings guidance for its marketing or trading arm by $100m to $2.4bn to $2.7bn.

“As we look forward, the potential large-scale roll-out of electric vehicles and energy storage systems looks set to unlock material new sources of demand for enabling underlying commodities, including copper, cobalt, zinc and nickel”, said Glasenberg.

Net profit at the Switzerland-based company came in at US$2.4 billion (two billion euros) compared to a loss of US$369 million in the first half of previous year on the back of a rebound in commodity prices and efforts by the firm to clean up its balance sheet.

In its first-half results announcement today, it said that its Ebitda for the period is up 68% while it has also slashed its debt levels.

Marketing Adjusted EBIT was $1.4 billion, up 13 percent, while the increase was 22 percent with Agriculture on a like-for-like basis. Glencore further noted that it had made progress in reducing its massive debt pile by $1.6 billion to $13.9 billion in the first half of the year.