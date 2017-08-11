Gliding Proto-Mammals Lived among Jurassic Dinosaurs

At about 160 million years old, these fossils are the oldest known examples of early mammals with the ability to glide – in an evolutionary lineage that was wiped out during the extinction event that killed the dinosaurs.

Many modern-day mammals, including flying squirrels and bats, exhibit remarkable ability to glide in the air. Researchers have recently discovered two such flying creatures in eastern China and they lived alongside dinosaurs almost 160 million years ago, making them the oldest-known winged mammals on record.

They primitive flying mammals fed on plants while their long limbs and fingers suggest that they gripped tree branches with their feet like a bat. We still see it in some mammals, like flying squirrels and sugar gliders.

However, Maiopatagium and Vilevolodon lived in a Jurassic world where the plant life was dominated by ferns and gymnosperm plants like cycads, gingkoes and conifers – long before flowering plants came to dominate in the Cretaceous Period, and their way of life was also associated with feeding on these entirely different plants. Both fossils show the exquisitely fossilized, wing-like skin membranes between their front and back limbs. Both of the mammals – named Maiopatagium and Vilevolodon – belonged to the long-extinct haramiyidans group. “The groundwork for mammals’ successful diversification today appears to have been laid long ago”, he further added. They also show many skeletal features in their shoulder joints and forelimbs that gave the ancient animals the agility to be capable gliders. Fossils of the other new species, found in rocks of a similar age a few dozen kilometers away, suggest that creature-dubbed Vilevolodon, roughly from the Latin for “toothed glider”-was about as large as a midsized mouse”. The fossils also showed that the bones in forelimbs were proportioned similarly to the bones in other known gliders, and the shoulders were seemingly created to maximize mobility-a must-have for being able to glide through the sky on extended arms. It’s not quite flight, at least not the way that we think of it: Unlike birds, or even bats-another airborne mammal-these early mammals did not have powered flight.

P. David Polly, a professor of geological sciences at Indiana University who was not involved with this study, says these findings show just how specialized early mammals were, comparing their complex adaptations to the way that modern species have evolved and coexisted in modern rainforest.

“Mammals are more diverse in lifestyles than other modern land vertebrates, but we wanted to find out whether early forerunners to mammals had diversified in the same way”, Luo said.

The discovery of such unexpected diversity among early mammals could turn interpretations of the era of the dinosaurs on its head. New gliding mammaliaforms from the Jurassic.

The study, “New Evidence for Mammaliaform Ear Evolution and Feeding Adaptation in a Jurassic Ecosystem“, was supported by the Beijing Science and Technology Commission, and the University of Chicago.