European stock markets slid again on Thursday as investors sought safe havens amid tensions between the United States and North Korea, despite an easing in rhetoric.

The dollar’s weakness in early Tokyo trading also stemmed from a report of North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency that the country is carefully considering making missile strikes on areas around the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, market sources said. Pyongyang said it was examining plans for attacking Guam, a US territory in the Pacific with a military base.

The overall financials group, which accounts for roughly a third of the index, declined 1.4 per cent, while energy shares also fell 1.4 per cent as oil prices turned down.

Equity markets had traded with a soft tone in Europe and there was a sharp increase in selling pressure in NY with the S&P 500 index declining by close to 1.0%.

David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “European stocks have suffered greatly today as traders were prompted to cut-and-run due to the escalating tensions between the U.S. and North Korea“.

-North Korea tension. The Swiss franc is a traditional safe haven. It is still the best performing G10 currency so far this year with gains of more than 11 percent against the dollar.

The decline in equity markets and a dip in U.S. bond yields triggered fresh demand for precious metals and gold pushed to fresh 2-month highs around $1,288. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dipped 1.1 percent to 27,444.00. Trump’s remarks were provoked by Pyongyang’s threats of “physical” retaliation for new sanctions imposed by the United Nations and vocally supported by the US and South Korea. But the ChiNext index – which tracks small-cap Chinese stocks and is prone to bouts of volatility – was actually 0.26% higher in midday trade.

Kraft Heinz shares traded 0.1 percent stronger as of 2.07pm in NY. The Shanghai Composite slipped 0.4 percent to 3,261.75. “Risk aversion is still very much a concern for markets”, said Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.

Bar Australia’s equity benchmark, the S&P/ASX 200 that rose 0.38% today, all other major bourses in Asia finished day lower.

The dollar was testing the 109 yen barrier in morning forex trade, while gold, another classic safe haven asset, was trading at around $1,285 per ounce, up more than two percent this week. A short time ago, it was down 0.37% against the United States dollar at 0.7846 and had lost ground against each of the major currencies. USA crude rose 1.08 per cent to US$49.70 per barrel and Brent was last at US$52.78, up 1.23 per cent on the day. Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 gained 0.5 per cent to 5,773.70 while New Zealand also rose. Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, General Dynamics and Northrop Grumman all rose and the Dow Jones U.S. defense index was up 1.6 percent after hitting a record high.