Gold Hits 2-Month Peak As North Korea Repeats Guam Threat

“China opposes both nuclear proliferation and war in the Korean Peninsula”.

Tuesday, President Donald Trump threatened North Korea with “fire and fury” if Pyongyang doesn’t back off the United States.

The U.S. military has an enormous presence on the Pacific island.

As tension soars in the region, South Korea’s media called on Friday for Seoul to build nuclear weapons of its own to defend itself.

“Even when the [South’s] submarine is detected, it can maneuver quickly, thus increasing the chances of survival”, Moon said.

For instance, during an April concert celebrating North Korea’s founding father and Kim’s grandfather, Kim Il Sung, the country unveiled a video that showed its missiles blowing up San Francisco.

Some posters lament the lack of knowledge about Guam on the part of most US residents.

“It would be very hard to eliminate that threat before the artillery fire could create a lot of damage on the southern side”, David Shear, who served as the senior US defence official for east Asia under former president Barack Obama, told Reuters.

About 160,000 people live on the island, which extends about 12 miles at its widest. Its chief languages are English and Chamorro.

But, she concedes, “It definitely makes us a target”. Guam is home to 7,000 US military men and women and has a population of 160,000. The tourist district of Tumon, home to many of Guam’s hotels and resorts, is in between.

“Japan invaded us, the Spanish invaded us”, Genereux says.

Life on Guam is also deeply tied the military bases and the service members stationed at them.

The U.S. military began rotating bombers – the B-2 stealth bomber as well as the B-1 and B-52 – to Andersen in 2004.

Although Japan could be in the front line of any clash with North Korea, the yen is benefitting because Japan is the world’s biggest creditor nation and Japanese investors tend to repatriate funds in times of stress, attracting other flows. She noted that similar threats in 2013 led to an advanced missile defense system – known as THAAD, for Terminal High Altitude Area Defense – to be permanently placed on the island as a deterrent.