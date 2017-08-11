Gold Hits Two-Month High on North Korea Tensions

World stock markets slid Wednesday as worries about US-North Korea tensions sent traders fleeing to safe-haven investments.

The benchmark index tumbled 1.3 per cent on Wednesday to hit the weakest closing level since May 31 in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s “fire and fury” warning to North Korea. The meeting was called after North Korea earlier this week declared that it will quote “seriously” examine an “enveloping strike” of Guam with four of its missiles, and will finalize a plan to do that by mid-August.

The Dow Jones was down 0.3% in opening trade, declining to 22,016.8 and the wider S&P 500 index dropped 0.48% to 2,463.18.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany’s DAX was down 1.1 percent, while France’s CAC 40 fell 1.4 percent.

The influential financial stocks were among the biggest drags on the index, with Royal Bank of Canada down 1.5 percent to C$92.88, and Manulife Financial Corp falling 4.7 per cent to C$24.43, its largest drop since early August a year ago.

He said that North Korea “can be very very nervous” if it acts on either the USA or its allies, and warned that “things will happen to them like they never thought possible“.

Although something of a safe haven itself, the U.S. dollar was a little weaker given its direct involvement with North Korea. The 30-year Treasury bond rose 27/32 in price to yield 2.8252 per cent, from 2.867 per cent late on Tuesday. The Russell 2000 index gave up 24.40 points, or 1.7 percent, to 1,372.54. Trump’s remarks were provoked by Pyongyang’s threats of “physical” retaliation for new sanctions imposed by the United Nations and vocally supported by the US and South Korea.

“Most the Americans I have met, have a very small idea of the Korean War, most of the post-war generation here thought ‘that happened, that’s it, ‘ you could say the Korean War had been the forgotten war”, Park explained.

Asian stocks sank in the wake of the worldwide downturn triggered by the remarks, after Wall Street indices suffered their biggest losses in almost three months.

“The overnight Korean news has prompted some unwinding of the cheapening trades on the franc that has been going on for some time and though positioning is not stretched by any means, the franc’s strength may have room to run”, said Timothy Graf, head of macro strategy at State Street Global Markets in London. Sterling was last trading at US$1.3006, up 0.02 per cent on the day.

Brent crude dipped 0.05 percent to $52.68 a barrel. The Shanghai Composite slipped 0.4 percent to 3,261.75.

Oil prices edged higher after a report showed U.S. refineries processed record amounts of crude in the latest week, eating into inventories, although a surprise jump in gasoline stockpiles limited gains. United States gold futures gained 1.50 per cent to US$1,281.50 an ounce. It rose $16, or 1.3 percent, to $1,278.60 an ounce. Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 gained 0.5 per cent to 5,773.70 while New Zealand also rose.

Copper lost 0.39 percent to $6,454.50 a tonne.