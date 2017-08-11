Gold Logs Best Daily Gain In 3 Months On Heightened Geopolitical Tensions

Late Tuesday, North Korea had said it was considering plans to fire missiles at Guam, a USA territory, after Trump’s warning earlier in the day.

The Swiss franc and Japanese yen are often sought in times of geopolitical tension or global financial stress, partly because both countries have big current account surpluses.

The Swiss franc was on track for its biggest daily gain against the euro since the Swiss National Bank removed its cap on the currency in January 2015.

The S&P 500 index had its biggest one-day drop in nearly three months on Thursday as investors fled riskier assets, with technology stocks leading the charge, in response to an increasingly aggressive exchange of threats between the United States and North Korea.

Markets had seen a tentative recovery in risk appetite in USA and early Asian trading, but as the war of words resumed Asian stocks dropped back and London, Frankfurt and Paris all lost 0.5-1.2 percent. The index hit a life-high of 415.49 earlier.

The CBOE Volatility Index, the most widely followed barometer of expected near-term stock market volatility, was at its highest in more than a month.

“We would now be careful with a whiff of risk aversion in the air and, by extension, also stay away from shorts in the rates market”, RBC’s global macro strategist Peter Schaffrik said.

“There’s uncertainty and caution as investors nervously eye the next foreign policy moves”. In 3.14pm trading, the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index inched 0.06 per cent lower.

US trading volume has been low with summer setting in and Congress expected to be in recess until September 5.

The dollar last changed hands at 108.96 yen, down 0.2 percent.

“Despite all this, there’s no reason to press the panic button”.

The losses came on heels of Tuesday’s pullback in stocks after Trump threatened North Korea with “fire and fury” over its nuclear ambitions.

Materials, home to gold producers and other resource-based companies, was the only gainer among the index’s 10 main sectors and was up 0.6 percent.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.75 per cent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.33 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dipped 1.1 percent to 27,444.00.

“When investors are optimistic to the extreme, it means that most of their money is already in the market and there’s no more money coming in”, Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Robert W. Baird & Co in Sarasota, Florida.