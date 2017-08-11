Gold On Verge Of $1300 After North Korea Threats

The heavyweight financials sector, which accounts for more than a third of the index’s weight, was down 0.25 percent as US and Canadian bond yields fell.

North Korea raised the stakes further on Thursday with a detailed plan to send a salvo of missiles towards the US Pacific territory of Guam. It is heading for a 2.5% drop for the week. It is still the best performing G10 currency so far this year with gains of more than 11 per cent against the dollar.

Japanese stocks finished slightly lower after a choppy session on Thursday, as investors kept a wary watch on tension over North Korea ahead of Japan’s long weekend.

Excessive fears surrounding North Korea seemed to have receded, traders say, but activity was subdued with Japanese markets closed on Friday.

“While the US President insists on ramping up the war of words, there is a decreasing chance of any diplomatic solution”, Mr Carnell said.

These have ranged from an investigation into Russia’s possible interference in the 2016 United States presidential election, to concerns about China’s risky debt levels, to stubbornly low inflation in the US.

Analysts warned the softening dollar could test June’s low of 108.82 yen and even the 2017 trough of 108.13 yen. It was down 0.2% at 108.98 yen, after retreating 0.7% yesterday.

Gold, another classic safe haven asset, was trading at around US$1,285 per ounce, up more than two percent this week and near a nine-week high.

European markets also slid in early trade after Wall Street indices suffered their biggest losses in almost three months Thursday, while the dollar struggled to recover from eight-week lows below 109 yen as investors fled to safe haven assets. A rise in expectations for global inflation has left investors generally short of the two currencies and the turnaround in the franc this week by contrast follows its worst week since the Swiss National Bank removed a ceiling on the currency in January 2015.

It was 0.2 percent lower at 1.1310 francsEURCHF=, compared with highs of 1.1537 francs hit a week ago.

The greenback also came under pressure after New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley cautioned it would “take some time” for USA inflation to reach the bank’s two percent target.

Markets are now awaiting United States consumer price data for July, due later today.