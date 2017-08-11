Google Calendar gets updated for better handling of large events

If you’re trying to create an appointment or put together a small-ish event, platforms like Google Calendar are flawless for the job.

Google Calendar is an effective tool for organizing your life and getting small groups of people on the same page about upcoming events. Now, new members of mailing lists will automatically be invited to events that those mailing lists have been invited to. However what if you’re trying to create a large event with many attendees?

G Suite users will now have additional tools at their disposal for events with more than 200 attendees. In prior versions of Calendar, people who joined an event after you sent out a mailing list to join would not get an invitation to do so.

Along with this, Google is also making mailing lists much more reliable.

You also won’t need to rely upon the Calendar interface to keep track of who’s attending large events when these changes go into effect.

Some of the changes that they are introducing in this update is the ability to use Google Sheets to better see who is attending, where they can export the guest lists to Sheets for a better viewing experience. This will make things much easier on anyone who is anxious about keeping up on everyone who plans on attending and will take at least one task away that doesn’t have to be managed as much, that task being sending out individual invites to every new person as they come into the group.

Both new features will roll out to users within the next few days.