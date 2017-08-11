Google celebrates history of hip hop with interactive doodle

Google creates turntables for its first hip-hop Doodle, which involved such talents as animator-musician Kevin Burke, designer-animator Hélène Leroux and engineering lead David Lu.

As the video explains, hip-hop is typically traced back to a set from Jamaican-American DJ Kool Herc at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx on 11 August 1973.

He noticed the crowd went wild whenever he played an instrumental section, instead of the whole song. And thus from the “Burning Bronx” arose a hip hop flame, DJ Kool Herc, who gave the much used “break” to this crowd.

Adams emerged from New York’s graffiti movement alongside Basquiat and Haring, and so lived firsthand how such visual art intertwined with the rise of rap.

Google is celebrating 40 years of hip-hop with a customised doodle. Records can be found by clicking the record player icon in the bottom-right-hand corner, and the record collection features beats from early hip-hop artists including DeBarge, Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five, and Prince Paul.

Google is commemorating the birth of hip-hop music with an absolutely fascinating Doodle today.

A panel from Ed Piskor’s “Hip Hop Family Tree”.

If you want to know how to be a DJ on Google, you will have to click the play button. It’s a graffiti-style interactive doodle which starts off with a brief introduction from Fab 5 Freddy, the former host of the ’90s era hit show Yo!

This has to be the best Google Doodle in a while. It takes you to a “record crate” where you can choose from samples of classic songs.

The company decided that they should decorate the logo to mark cultural moments and it soon became clear that users really enjoyed the change to the Google homepage.

Now, there is a full team of doodlers, illustrators, graphic designers, animators and classically trained artists who help create what you see on those days.