GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) hit his 1-Year Low price on 03/15/17

8/3/2017 – GoPro was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating. Also, the number of funds holding GoPro in their top 10 stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, April 30th.

GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) has a market capitalization of 1.51 Billion which suggests the company is a huge company further suggesting that the shares of GoPro, Inc. They now have a $8.02 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The rating was initiated by Longbow with “Neutral” on Tuesday, June 14. Rating Scale; where 1.0 rating means Strong Buy, 2.0 rating signify Buy, 3.0 recommendation reveals Hold, 4.0 rating score shows Sell and 5.0 displays Strong Sell signal. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $348,735.24. (NASDAQ:GPRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

The volume of the particular stock is the shares bought and sold in a single trading day. Also, it has an estimated price-earnings (P/E) multiple of 8.47. GoPro has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $17.68. Shares are now down -30.12% over the past year, underperforming the broad market by -326.13% and underperformed a peer group of similar companies by -4%. (NASDAQ:GPRO) established that the company was able to keep return on investment at -64.69 in the trailing twelve month while Reuters data showed that industry’s average stands at 3.42 and sector’s optimum level is 12.55. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $296.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. However the company reported $-0.6 earnings per share for the same quarter during previous year.

Currently, EPS of GoPro, Inc.

In other GoPro news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 41,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. To forecast a stock’s future performance, analysts use momentum indicators, which take into account the size and speed of these price movements. The company has 1 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as 4.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO.

Shares of GoPro (NASDAQ GPRO) traded down 3.74% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Financial Architects Inc now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 0.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of GoPro by 338.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the first quarter valued at about $113,000.