Even if Britain’s exit from the European Union (EU) proceeds on pace, the nation won’t leave the conglomerate of countries until early 2019.

The government has this week published a statement of intent as to the domestic data protection legislation which it plans to bring into effect over the next year.

IT Governance, the leading provider of data protection compliance services and expertise, is pleased to offer a new and updated version of its successful EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Documentation Toolkit. “A major difference with the United States is the need to correctly handle movement of data between countries and also customers’ “right to be forgotten”, which means companies need to consider how they coordinate centrally as well as storing locally”, said Lastennet. Many experts have cautioned that businesses are totally unprepared for the new rules coming into force. The site also describes the security of Google’s cloud infrastructure and reiterates its commitment to applying with all applicable data protection laws.

In anticipation of the work organisations will need to put in to prepare for GDPR, Ward Solutions has established a dedicated team of 15 consultants to deliver the service. Anyone who knowingly handles or processes this data is guilty of an offense, and the maximum penalty is an unlimited fine.

Default opt-out or pre-selected tick boxes giving consent for organisations to collect personal data, will soon cease to exist and the bill will make it simpler for people to withdraw consent for the use of their data, as well as free for individuals to require an organisation to disclose any personal data it holds on them.

Additionally, the definition of “personal data” will be expanded to include IP addresses, internet cookies and DNA. In the same vein, the United Kingdom data protection bill will also require consumers to opt in rather than opt out of email and cold-calling lists, along with making them explicitly aware that consenting to such practices could mean their data is passed on to third-party marketing or advertising agencies.

“The new Data Protection Bill will give us one of the most robust, yet dynamic, set of data laws in the world”.