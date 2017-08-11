GT Sport Won’t Have Any Microtransactions, Yamauchi Confirms

This certainly plays into Gran Turismo Sport’s spirit as a competitive game, aiming to promote racecraft and a real sport mentality among its players, even providing FIA racing licenses in participating countries.

Speaking to YouTube channel Gema Show Indo, Gran Turismo creator Kazunori Yamauchi confirmed that the ability to purchase in-game currency using real money would be absent from the game. “The rest of the 85 percent is actually an offline experience”. The game features a core offline single-player mode called Campaign. Meanwhile, the Livery Editor has hundreds of customization options to make each auto look unique, and these custom cars are highlighted in Scapes as the photo mode features hundreds of real-world locations and detailed photography options for taking the ideal snapshot of one’s vehicle.

This is good news for franchise fans, who might have been anxious after the latest entry, Gran Turismo 6, where Polyphony had introduced the ability to purchase in-game credits with real world cash through the PlayStation Store. On the other hand, he confirmed that there will be post-launch online updates and downloadable content (DLC) featuring both new cars and new tracks.

Today Sony Interactive Entertainment released a series of four trailers of the upcoming racing game by Polyphony Digital Gran Turismo Sport.