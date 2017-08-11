Guardiola: I’m so happy with this Man City squad

There is the slightest possibility that defensive midfielder Busquets, 29, could be tempted by a reunion with current City manager Pep Guardiola, who had a huge impact in his early career as Barcelona boss between 2008 and 2012.

City will be without Mendy and Ilkay Gundogan for the match at promoted side Brighton on Saturday, but Guardiola said they were close to returning from injury.

“We needed to do that this summer because we have one of the oldest teams in Europe”. “I am so grateful to my physios to control the amount of work”.

The Brazil star was a crucial first team player and his departure has handed Barca the unenviable task of trying to replace him, and if Busquets were to leave too, that would be hugely detrimental to the team. It was a good test for us. “We create always more than the opponent”. We were not able with those players to find a solution. We bought three and the market is so demanding not just for Manchester City. “We did it without pressure in friendlies and now we have to see how we react under pressure”.

Taking its cue from Spanish outlet Onda Cero, Talksport says that Guardiola – who was instrumental in developing Busquets during his time in charge at the Camp Nou – now wants to bring the veteran midfielder to the Etihad. “Maybe he’ll get minutes in Girona [on August 15]”.

“The group of players this season are going to stay here for a long time”. He has to be strong but, of course, his quality is ideal for the way we want to play.

Yet, a team featuring Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus up front and a sprinkle of attacking midfielders like Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, new signing Bernardo Silva, Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling promises lots of goals this season. “In those terms, we’re so happy”.