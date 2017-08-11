Guardiola will lead Manchester City to the Premier League title – Henry

The Spaniard has responded by spending more than £200m on new signings, players which Merson believes leave Guardiola with no excuse but to deliver.

“Six players were out of contract”.

I’d be shocked if City didn’t win the league this year.

“It’s going to be a challenge for everybody but we’ll take it in our stride, compete and we’ll surprise a few people”, March told The Times newspaper.

Brighton have been busy in the transfer market themselves since securing promotion from the Championship after two excellent seasons for Chris Hughton’s team.

Four of those new players cost more than £40m but that pales into insignificance compared to the €222m (£197m) Paris Saint-Germain paid Barcelona for Neymar.

Brighton is back in the English Premier League and they will start their campaign at home against Manchester City at home.

“We know it’s going to be a special day because it’s the first Premier League game at the Amex, and the first Premier League game for the club”. If the club decides [I am] not able, we are going to take a solution. But the solution is not changing players every season.

“City have the squad, all the players, if he can not get the team over the line serious questions will be asked”.

“We did it earlier and we are lucky because it would be more expensive now”, said the Catalan. But I think it is unsustainable. “Sooner or later it’s going to finish”, he said. We are getting a bad price on this bet so I would avoid it. “We’re raring to go”.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss presided over his first season without a trophy as a senior coach last term, as City failed to live up to their billing and fell well short of champions Chelsea.

And after Phil’s eye-catching performance against Man United in pre-season, Pep couldn’t hide his awe at the teenager’s ability, saying: “It’s a long time since I saw something like this. But we try to win the game”. This is a big season for Pep and his side since they have spent a lot of money in the transfer window and they will be expected to win the league. The pressure it’s never a big problem.