Guliyev wins 200 in stunning upset at world championships

The 25-year-old South African 400 metres world record holder just missed out on emulating Johnson’s feat of the 200/400m world championship double, which the American achieved in the 1995 championships, when he took silver in the 200 metres on Thursday behind surprise victor Ramil Guliyev of Turkey. It was Turkey’s first-ever gold medal at a world athletics event. It was also the first time a Turkish male athlete had medalled. Van Niekerk took silver Thursday in a 20.11 photo finish with Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago.

“They just made me realize it’s not going to be a walk in the park the next few years”.

“It’s been really hard, physically and mentally, because you keep telling yourself that you’re going to get better but maybe you’re not seeing the results immediately”. When you race, you need to do your job.

It would have been a tough quiz question before August 10 to name the second-fastest junior ever, but it was Guliyev, who posted 20.04 as a 19-year-old when representing Azerbaijan.

Van Niekerk, the Olympic 400m champion, was bidding become the first sprinter to win both the 200m and 400m at the World Championships since the American Michael Johnson at Gothenburg in 1995.

Next for Wayde van Niekerk comes the “easy” part: Trying to win the 200 metres.

“The last 50 meters, I was feeling exhausted”. “I think silver is still a lovely color to have”. It was a tough week for myself, so after the 400 metres there was quite a lot of people that felt I didn’t deserve it.

“When you work so hard and sacrifice so much for something, for it to pay off in the end is so satisfying”, said Carter.

“I show everyone else respect and I think I didn’t get the respect that I deserved after the 400m”.

With Usain Bolt, victor of the last four world titles, opting not to race the distance in his swansong season, the competition was lined up for a duel between Van Niekerk and Botswana’s Isaac Makwala, the fastest sprinter over 200m this season.

The race had been overshadowed after Botswana’s Makwala – denied entry to the London Stadium for Tuesday’s 400m final – had claimed the IAAF had unfairly quarantined him to give Van Niekerk a clearer path to the 400m title as they tried to contain a norovirus outbreak.

He booked his spot in the semis after a solo time trial in cold and wet conditions on Wednesday and then finished second in his semi, earning him crowd- favourite status for the final.

“This is not a shock”, said the champion.

“I don’t think I will ever face this again”. I’m so happy to be world champion. “I thought I came in second”, Richards said.

“I will leave the championships with my heart broken”. There would have been more sympathy for Azerbaijan’s predicament if they hadn’t turned up to the 2009 European Junior Championships with a six-strong team made up of Guliyev and five others who had just moved over from Ethiopia on a fast-track citizenship programme. His best 200 time is 19.84. “I still have some great competition”.