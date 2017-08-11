Gundam Versus Open Beta Hits PS4 Next Month

If you decide to give it a shot, you’ll be able to hop online and battle against other players, or test out a few of the game’s single player modes.

The open beta test will be available for preload starting August 29, and a PlayStation Plus subscription won’t be required to play, so that’s good news for a lot of us. Fortunately for anyone who is just raring to go, on the fence, or just didn’t feel like importing, the Gundam Versus Open Beta is launching and running from September 2, through September 3. This Beta will include access to 94 playable mobile suits, all Striker assist units, and both online and offline modes. As for Europe, the open beta will begin on September 2nd at 8:00 BST and will end on September 4th at 8:00 BST.

Unfortunately, no specific date has been revealed on when players can start registering for the Gundam Versus open beta and when testing will launch.

Coordinate and lay waste to your rivals in fierce 2 vs 2 fighting combat iconic to the Gundam Versus series. Featuring Online Matchmaking using a Worldwide server, get ready to fi ght against the best players on the planet.

Choose between two different Burst Systems, Blaze Gear and Lightning Gear, each with their own characteristics that enhance melee combat, augment lock-on range and more!

Gundam Versus will release in North America on September 29th, exclusively for PS4.