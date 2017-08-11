Gunman dead after standoff at huge LA home

A SWAT vehicle responds to a barricade situation in Pacific Palisades on August 10, 2017.

A man who allegedly fired shots at his estranged girlfriend and at responding Los Angeles police barricaded himself overnight inside a sprawling estate in Pacific Palisades, and was ultimately found dead Thursday in the home after an hours-long standoff. During the response, a man in the home fired at officer, according to police. At least 80 rounds of tear gas have since been fired by the SWAT team into the home at 1691 Alta Mura Road (valued at almost $14 million), and four neighboring homes have been evacuated or contained.

The woman managed to escape unharmed when the man arrived at the residence and eventually began shooting.

The argument escalated into a domestic violence situation and then the man fired several rounds at her as she ran away, Wendling said.

Los Angeles police officers tried to get the man to calm down and exit the building, but he couldn’t cooperate.

“He was just full of vulgarities … and now he’s not answering the phone”, Wendling said.

Video from the scene showed multiple cans of teargas being shot into the home.

As of 9:12 a.m., no officers had been injured in the ongoing standoff, and, due to the size of the home, the suspect has not yet been located inside the property.