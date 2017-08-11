Gurney holding deceased person falls from van into traffic

Police eventually arrived on scene to reroute traffic and contact the coroner’s office; the driver was long gone, completely unaware he had lost a body!

The Olympian reports that two gurneys fell out of the back of a van Monday afternoon at Martin Way East and Phoenix Street SE. Police told the Olympian that the body was being transported from the scene of a home death.

Traffic in Washington state had to be diverted after a dead body fell out of a corner’s van and into the middle of a busy intersection. The family of the deceased was informed of the incident on Monday.

One driver filmed the grim scene as she sat behind the wheel of her vehicle.

The ambulance had reportedly just collected one body from a house in Washington in the U.S. after a call-out earlier in the day.

As seconds tick by, the eyewitness grows frantic at the sight of the body, telling someone, ‘There’s no ambulance around anywhere, there’s nothing, there is just a person.I’m like what is that? what is happening right now?’ There’s nothing. There is just a person. “What’s happening right now?'” The coroner’s office was notified of the accident, and the van was sent back for the body and the gurneys.

Warnock has worked for the coroner’s office since 2001 – as an investigator before becoming coroner – and said nothing like this has happened before.