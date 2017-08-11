H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

The fund owned 22,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. As of the latest earnings report the EPS was $1.11 and is estimated to be $1.21 for the current year with 35,175,000 shares outstanding. The company has market cap of $9.52 billion. Its last month’s stock price volatility remained 3.98% which for the week approaches 2.6%. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 124,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 83,241 shares in the last quarter. W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) has declined 21.15% since August 9, 2016 and is downtrending. It has outperformed by 55.59% the S&P500. Nexus Investment Management Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 136,565 shares. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc.is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States”. The lowest price the stock reached in the last trading day was $41.85 and compares with the $28.15 52-week low. About 243,654 shares traded.

H&E Equipment Services Inc (HEES) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -57.24. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $787.54 million company. Harvey Partners Llc owns 65,000 shares or 1.59% of their U.S. portfolio. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 70,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427,340 shares, and cut its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR). The ex-dividend date was set for Wednesday the 31st of May 2017. It was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2016 Q4. Its up 0.28, from 0.94 in 2016Q3. 72 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. Swiss Financial Bank invested in 53,600 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 12,280 shares stake. Wasatch Advisors holds 0.35% of its portfolio in PDF Solutions, Inc. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas owns 2,100 shares. Eagle Asset Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Cadence Management Ltd Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in PDF Solutions, Inc. Banced reported 15,914 shares. (NASDAQ:HEES). 208,298 are held by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Therefore 7% are positive. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, January 12. Checking on another technical indicator, the 14-day RSI is now sitting at 64.90, the 7-day rests at 71.82, and the 3-day is presently at 84.43 for Taiheiyo Cement Corp (THYCY). The RSI is computed base on the speed and direction of a stock’s price movement. (NASDAQ:PDFS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 13 by DA Davidson.

Since February 13, 2017, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 selling transactions for $3.18 million activity. WILSON JOHN MICHAEL sold $240,147 worth of stock. As of December 31, 2016, M&T had two bank subsidiaries: Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank) and Wilmington Trust, National Association (Wilmington Trust, N.A.). Moreover, Stoneridge Invest Ltd Liability Corp has 0.18% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. The value of the company’s investment in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. went from $65,000 to $61,000 a change of $4,000 since the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. BidaskClub raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Therefore 67% are positive. UBS AG reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The company was maintained on Monday, July 10 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Friday, October 7 by UBS. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 31 report. The rating was upgraded by Longbow on Friday, January 15 to “Buy”. The firm has a market cap of $755.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 2.55.

05/03/2015 – H&E Equipment Services, Inc. was downgraded to “sell” by analysts at Zacks. (NASDAQ:HEES), we have noted that performance for the previous week is 1.05%.