Hackers Who Stole ‘Game Of Thrones’ Episodes Demand Millions In Ransom

The Reporter said evidence of the materials arrived via an email with nine file attachments with “such labels as “Confidential” and ‘Script GOT7, ‘” the Game of Thrones episode due to air on August 13.

An individual using the name “Mr. Smith” has leaked a fresh cache of stolen HBO files, including documents related to “Game of Thrones“, online, one week after HBO confirmed that it had been hacked.

The leaked confidential documents consist of a spreadsheet of legal claims against the network, job offer letters to several top executives and slides discussing future technology plans.Another document appears to contain the confidential cast list for “Game of Thrones“, listing personal cellphone numbers and email addresses for actors such as Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) and Emelia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen). “… HBO was one of our hard targets to deal with but we succeeded (it took about 6 months)”.

The hackers released 3.4GB of files, which, in addition to the aforementioned draft scripts, include a month’s worth of emails from HBO film programming VP Leslie Cohen, as well as internal network and administrator passwords. The group redacted the exact amount of money they were demanding in the ransom letter released Monday. “HBO spends $12 million for market research and $5 million for (‘Game of Thrones’ season 7) advertisements, so consider us another budget for your advertisements!” “As we said, the forensic review is ongoing”, a representative of HBO said.

In a statement released to Wired, HBO spokesman Jeff Cusson said that the network continues to investigate the data breach. While it has been reported that a number of emails have been made public, the review to date has not given us a reason to believe that our e-mail system as a whole has been compromised.

HBO officials acknowledged last week that the company had been targeted by hackers who managed to get “proprietary information”. Last month, 1.5 terabytes of data including scripts from GOT, episodes from popular TV shows Ballers and new comedy Room 104, were stolen and released. They also claim that HBO marks their 17th target, and only three have failed to pay.