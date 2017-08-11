Hadiya case: SC allows NIA to access Kerala Police’s investigation report

A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justices A K Goel and D Y Chandrachud issued a notice to Kerala-native Shafin Jahan and state police on the fresh plea of NIA that it needed a specific order to investigate the entire spectrum of the case having an alleged element of “love jihad” as well.

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked Kerala Police to share the probe details of the case with the National Investigation Agency in Hadia Love jihad case in Kerala.

The order came on NIA’s plea that said it can not assist the bench without going through the documents related to the case.

The petitioner husband Safin Jahan has challenged the HC’s May order nullifying his marriage with a 24-year old Hindu girl, terming it as a case of “Love Jihad”. Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh, for NIA, had moved the SC in the morning for a judicial order directing the Kerala Police to hand over the case records.

The court rejected contention by advocate Haris Beeran, representing the Muslim man, that no permission should be granted to the NIA till he filed a response and it was examined by the court. Are you doubting the NIA?

“We want the whole picture”.

“Why should you doubt the NIA?”

But in August 2016 itself, her father had approached the high court with a habeas corpus petition, alleging his daughter had been radicalised by some organisations and they also influenced her to marry a Muslim man so that she is out of the parents’ custody forever.

“We want to know whether it is an isolated case in a small pocket or if it has wider ramifications”. “We are only seeking a factual investigation”. We can not close our eyes as you want us to.

“The two sides in the case are so opposed to one another that they can not look at each other”.

“If there are issues going beyond the purview of Kerala or is part of a radicalisation trend in the southern states which is threatening national security, they (NIA) should be able to assist us”, the bench said.

Beeran also told the court about the use of the term “love jihad” to describe the case and said, “Love jihad’ in common parlance, is some kind of love trap into which girls fall”.

The woman, a Hindu, had converted to Islam and later married Jahan.

The Kerala High Court on May 25 had declared as “null and void” the marriage of a 24-year-old Hindu woman, who converted to Islam to Wednesday a Muslim man in December 2016, terming it a “sham” and ordered Hadiya, as she is now known, be placed in her parents’ protective custody.

It was alleged that the woman was recruited by Islamic State’s mission in Syria and Jahan was only a stooge.