‘Hamilton’ launches app with access to ticket lottery

Neither Alexander Hamilton, nor any of such scientifically-minded Founding Fathers as Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin, had an app, although they certainly had “appetites”.

Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and producer Jeffrey Seller announced the official Hamilton app Friday morning, featuring the #Ham4Ham lottery, where users can enter to win two $10 tickets for the show.

The app where it happens includes stickers, “Hamilton” emojis, camera filters with the #HamCam, a merchandise store, ticket links and exclusive content featuring Miranda and the “Hamilton” companies.

“We are constantly exploring ways to allow more people to experience Hamilton in its many forms”, writes Seller. There is a lot more to this app that’s on the way, and I’m very excited to share it all with our fans in the coming months.

What’s next, according to the release, is updates to include exclusive ticket access, “augmented reality”, and interactive karaoke tracks. Visit www.HamiltonBroadway.com/app. If you’ve ever wanted to mimic a U.S. president or win Hamilton tickets, now’s your chance.

Initial offerings include an app-based #Ham4Ham lottery entry system, which launches today, August 11, with the national tour in Los Angeles, and rolls out to the NY production on August 22 and the Chicago mounting on August 29.

A digital lottery for “Hamilton” tickets will begin today in conjunction with the Los Angeles dates of the touring production of the Broadway mega-hit.

The app offers various services and resources pertaining to the hit musical, as well as features created to incorporate Hamilton into everyday digital communication. Artists will be able to submit their works for the chance to be featured on the app.