Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Tigress Financial

Kiltearn Partners Llp acquired 183,300 shares as Harley Davidson (HOG)’s stock declined 7.57%. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 481,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,145,000 after buying an additional 10,783 shares during the period. The Beta for the stock stands at 0.85. The share last price represents downtick move of -24.20% in value from company’s 52-Week high price and shows 4.48% above change in value from its 52-Week low price. Inc. now has $170.87 billion valuation. AXA claims 113,700 shares worth $6,142,000. (NASDAQ:PENN) stock volatility was recorded 2.35% which for the previous full month was noted 2.82%. The Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 173,992 shares with $10.15 million value, up from 60,000 last quarter. Merck Co. Inc. The stock rose 0.24% or $0.15 reaching $62.47. It is down 20.11% since August 9, 2016 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 130.42% the S&P500.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. (NYSE:MRK) on Friday, July 28 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, January 27, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. (NYSE:MRK) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, November 17. Firm’s net income measured an average growth rate of 2.60%. The mean rating score for this stock is at 2.90. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, September 4 with “Buy”. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Invest Mngmt accumulated 0.05% or 810,588 shares. Its up 0.01, from 0.79 in 2016Q3. Kbc Grp Nv reported 105,209 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Llc invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. United National Bank & Trust has 5,500 shares. Peak6 Invests LP reported 0.01% stake. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 39,711 shares. (NYSE:HOG) higher to the next line of resistance at $48.61 a share. 109,543 were reported by Beddow. Riverpoint Lc invested in 1.56% or 341,242 shares. Scotia Cap owns 143,193 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Knott David M holds 1,300 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Two brokerage firms recommended the company shares with a sell recommendation, nineteen has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation to the firms shares. Therefore 18% are positive. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post $3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Underperform” on Wednesday, October 19. Lastly, Longbow analysis reiterated a “neutral” recommendation on stocks of Harley-Davidson in a study note published on Fri, Jul 14th. (The) reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, July 13th. As per Thursday, April 13, the company rating was upgraded by DA Davidson. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 19 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in Q4 2016. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock. 3 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 151.02 million shares or 4.85% less from 158.72 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.themarketsdaily.com/2017/08/09/renaissance-technologies-llc-reduces-position-in-harley-davidson-inc-hog-updated.html.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is the parent company for the groups of companies doing business as Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) and Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 95,000 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Company owns 2,400 shares or 0% of their USA portfolio.

Technical traders may also be interested in looking at the indicator levels on shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG).

Since February 10, 2017, it had 1 buy, and 3 selling transactions for $273,819 activity. $531 worth of stock was bought by Alstead Troy on Monday, May 22. Rocker Tchernavia had sold 1,377 shares worth $78,696 on Tuesday, February 14.

