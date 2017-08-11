Harley-Davidson to advertise on Milwaukee Bucks uniforms

Harley-Davidson has reached a multiyear global agreement with the Milwaukee Bucks; the team’s jerseys will feature Harley’s black, orange and white bar and shield logo through the 2017-2018 National Basketball Association seasons.

“When we first saw how it looked, we thought it was just so authentic and natural”, said Anoop Prakash, Harley-Davidson’s director of United States marketing.

“Our sponsorship with the Milwaukee Bucks not only unites two of the world’s favorite sports, it activates our brand in relevant ways to new, young adult audiences across the US and around the world in over 200 countries and territories”.

However, the Bucks stuck with Harley’s normal black and orange logo, which certainly pops with Milwaukee’s green and cream uniforms.

The agreement between the Bucks and Harley-Davidson makes sense, as the motorcycle manufacturer was founded in Milwaukee in 1903. “What they’re looking for to refresh their brand fits nicely into the demographic we provide”. The financial terms of the Bucks-Harley sponsorship were not released on Thursday.

“We think there will be Harley fans who will become Bucks fans and Bucks fans who become Harley fans”, Pazaras said.

Don’t expect to see Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo sign an endorsement deal with Harley-Davidson and get a free bike.

The Motor Company’s latest venture outside the realm of typical motorcycling is a sponsorship with an NBA basketball team-from Milwaukee, of course. This three-year pilot program will tip-off this upcoming season along with the league’s new deal with Nike.