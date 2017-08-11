Heathrow told to improve services for disabled passengers

Heathrow is among four United Kingdom airports deemed to offer a “poor” service for disabled passengers, according to a new report by the Civil Aviation Authority.

The vast majority of airports received a “good” or “very good” rating from the CAA – those to receive a “very good” rating were Birmingham, Glasgow, Prestwick, Humberside, Inverness and Norwich.

The findings are detailed in a report by the CAA that assesses the top 30 United Kingdom airports on the quality of support they provide for passengers who need it.

The release of July’s passenger figures comes after Glasgow was named one of the top six United Kingdom airports.

They were among four United Kingdom airports – along with East Midlands and Exeter – to be ranked as failing to offer a “good” service to disabled passengers.

The report described the service as “satisfactory” but the CAA added that it was “disappointed to encounter issues that we identified over the year with management oversight at these airports, in particular in regard to recording against ‘waiting time” standards’. “We will monitor their implementation over the coming months to make sure that services for passengers with a disability or reduced mobility continue to improve”.

“We also directly engaged with the disabled community, holding an accessibility open day in February this year to discuss our services and hear from users and people with lived experience”.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport provides a good service for disabled people but must make improvements in some areas, a report has found.

A CAA spokesman said this could be related to staff recording how long it took to give disabled people assistance in getting off aircraft and getting around the airport.

“We have been audited by the Scottish Transport Alliance and are now working with Enable Scotland on disability equality training and a local charity, Autism Initiatives, to gain a national autism awareness accreditation”.

Glasgow Airport has recorded its busiest ever month as more than 1,082,000 passengers travelled through its doors in July – representing a 6.2% increase on the same period in 2016.

Breaking all previous monthly records, Heathrow welcomed 7.53 million passengers last month, up 1.2 per cent on last July.

Aberdeen International Airport recorded just over 301,000 passengers in July, a year-on-year rise of 2.7%, following continued increases in both domestic and international passenger numbers.