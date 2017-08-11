Hecla Mining Company (HL) Stake Increased by Tiaa Cref Investment Management LLC

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s earnings per share has been growing at a -19 percent rate over the past 5 year when average revenue increase was noted as 6.2 percent. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. RSI is a technical indicator of price momentum, comparing the size of recent gains to the size of recent losses and establishes oversold and overbought positions. The firm owned 1,239,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234,222 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 31.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors, LLC bolstered its investment by buying 40,511 shares an increase of 6.0% as of 06/30/2017. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 9.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 651,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. The company showed volatility of 3.59% over the past week and moving out to look at the previous month volatility move, the stock is at 3.35%.

The company is trading down by -0.50% since yesterday’s close of $5.025.

The most current P/E ratio is 40.65 and market cap is 2.00B.

Shares last traded at $5.00 which is just a bit below $5.19, the 50 day moving average and which is significantly lower than the 200 day moving average of $5.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. In the latest earnings report the EPS was $0.12 and is estimated to be $0.10 for the current year with 399,018,000 shares presently outstanding. The firm had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.54 million. The Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Investment (ROI) values are 3.2 percent and 4.5 percent respectively. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Average estimation for the current quarter has been provided by 7 analysts. Next quarter’s EPS is forecasted to be $0.05 with next year’s EPS anticipated to be $0.20.

The following firms have also recently changed their position in HL. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday the 22nd of May 2017. The dividend payment will be $0.003 per share for the quarter which is $0.01 annualized.

On the other hand Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) has Relative Strength Index (RSI 14) of 44.02 along with Average True Range (ATR 14) of 0.2. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,066,731 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $10,934,000 after buying an additional 163,672 shares in the last quarter.

HL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. BidaskClub cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) earned “Sector Outperform” rating by IBC on Wednesday, September 30.

Hecla Mining Company is engaged in discovering, acquiring, developing and producing silver, gold, lead and zinc.