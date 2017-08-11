Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases 554 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Norges Bank cut its stake by shedding 441,379 shares a decrease of 4.8% from 03/31/2016 to 06/30/2016.

Many other investment firms and many large funds also recently adjusted their portfolio of BLK. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 131.2% in the first quarter. Natixis acquired 5,476 shares as Blackrock Inc (BLK)’s stock rose 1.17%. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 34.5% in the first quarter. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,516. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,696,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $650,563,000 after buying an additional 486,502 shares during the last quarter. (BLK) by 4.8%. Its investment was valued at $2,970,850,000 a decrease of 4.3% as of quarter end. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after buying an additional 21,075 shares in the last quarter. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 484,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,685,963.66. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://baseballnewssource.com/markets/osborn-williams-donohoe-llc-acquires-345-shares-of-blackrock-inc-nyseblk-updated/1328402.html. (NYSE:BLK). Moreover, Farmers & Merchants Invests has 0.46% invested in BlackRock, Inc.

As of late the company also disclosed a divided for the quarter, expected to be paid on early Fri, Sep 22nd. traders with a divided record date on Tue, Sep 5th will be given a dividend of $2.50 for a share.

The most current P/E ratio is 20.70 and market capitalization is 69.97B.

It is trading at $428.00 a tad higher than the 50 day moving average of $427.53 and which is marginally over the 200 day moving average of $397.93. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: "Businessinsider.com which released: "BlackRock reports a massive influx of cash into its low-priced funds â€" but …" on July 17, 2017, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Chemung Canal Trust Co Buys BlackRock Inc, SPDR Series Trust S&P Biotech …" published on July 18, 2017, Bloomberg.com published: "BlackRock Prepares to Launch Private Fund in China" on July 17, 2017.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. Analysts expect next quarter's EPS will be $5.85 and the next full year EPS is anticipated to be $24.90. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. The business's revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter previous year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. Additionally the company recently announced a dividend for shareholders which will be paid on Friday the 22nd of September 2017. The dividend will be $2.500 per share for the quarter or $10.00 annualized. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. BlackRock's payout ratio is presently 47.98%.

Hartland & Co. LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. Argus Research maintained BlackRock, Inc. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price target (up from $422.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, July 10th. July 18 investment analysts at Deutsche Bank left the company rating at “Buy” but raised the price expectation from $418.00 to $455.00. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $534.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock.

October 11 investment analysts at Jefferies held the company rating at “Buy” and moved up the price target from $357.00 to $418.00.

In other BlackRock news, Director Susan Wagner sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.87, for a total value of $108,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company's stock. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.05% in BlackRock, Inc. Its diverse platform of active (alpha) and index (beta) investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients. (NYSE:BLK). Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.67% or 18,016 shares.