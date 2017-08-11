Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) EVP Sells $270934.11 in Stock

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.7% in the first quarter. During the trading on 08/10/2017, Company’s stock ranged from $17.60 to $17.07. “New Decreases Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)” was originally reported by BBNS and is the property of of BBNS. Oldfield Partners LLP owned 0.35% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $94,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17 told the investors of the company to “Hold” stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 520,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.6% in the first quarter. Proshare Advisors LLC now owns 189,982 shares worth $3,152,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $125,000. For the quarter, shares have been noted at -7.16%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) tinted gains of +0.06% (+0.01 points) to US$17.64. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has $29 highest and $13 lowest target.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) now has P/E (Price to Earnings) ratio of 12.95 while the company’s industry has 14.78 P/E and the sector P/E is 19.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) received active focus from Investors and it has been traded on front line. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. In contrast to the year ago quarter EPS was at 0.62. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter past year. In the latest earnings report the EPS was $1.32 and is expected to be $1.45 for the current year with 1,642,630,000 shares now outstanding.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date has been established as Monday the 12th of June 2017. Meanwhile, due to an ongoing pressure which caused a decline of nearly -0.98% in the past five days, the stock price is now down -1.25% so far on the year – still in weak territory.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a well-known provider of technology solutions.

Several research firms have issued reports on HPE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. The rating was initiated by Macquarie Research on Monday, February 22 with “Neutral”. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. 1 is equivalent to a buy rating, 3 a hold rating, and 5 a sell rating. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.87.

Zacks offers analysts with an Average Broker Rating (or ABR), basing it on sell-side recommendations. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,965,152 shares. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Margaret C. Whitman sold 132,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock closing price is now trading downward to its 50 day moving average with change of -0.13%, tumbled to its 20 day moving average with figure of -2.38% and behind its 200 day moving average with value -2.43%. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,454,500.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. The latest exchange of 1.08 Million shares is below its average trading activity of 765.02 Million shares. The Company’s divisions include: Enterprise Group, Software, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its clients with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology.