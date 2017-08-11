Highland Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Public Storage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. FBR & Co set a $79.00 price objective on Life Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) opened at 200.88 on Thursday.

Life Storage, (LSI) declined 0.79% throughout intraday market trading on Early Thur, reaching $72.39. the firms shares had a trading volume of 48,394 Stocks.

Public Storage’s P/E ratio is 28.588 and market cap is 34.87B.

Shares are trading at $201.21 which is a tad under $207.43, the stock’s 50 day moving average and which is marginally lower than the 200 day moving average of $215.78. Robert W. Baird initiated Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) on Thursday, July 23 with “Neutral” rating. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter past year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc will post $2.67 EPS for the current year.

The ex-dividend date has been established as Monday the 12th of June 2017. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $13,548,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

In other Life Storage news, insider Paul T. Powell bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $200.59 per share, with a total value of $401,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSI. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group has an ownership of 2,647,175 stocks of the real estate investment trust’s shares valued at $217,386,000 after scooping up an extra 580,486 shares through out the previous quarter, State Street raised its stake in Life Storage by 1.0% in the Q1. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD owned about 0.08% of Extra Space Storage worth $8,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of NY purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. The real estate investment trust posted $1.33 EPS for the period, falling below Thomson Reuters’ average forecast of $1.35 by $0.02. the company reported sales of $132.78 M for the period end, compared with brokerage expectations of $132.62 M. Life Storage had a ROE of 2.56% and a net profit margin of 10.28%. the firms for the quarter end, revenue was upwards of 24.1% on a YOY basis. for the same period in the prior year, firm reported $1.32 EPS. on consensus, brokerage firm analysts expect that Life Storage, to post $2.21 earnings per share for the full year.