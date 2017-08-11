HomePod Firmware Leak Tips IPhone 8 5.8-inch Screen

The iPhone 8’s on screen, virtual home button will be resizable, with the ability to hide when apps are in full screen mode.

With the upcoming iPhone 8, Apple will reportedly scale back the number of available color options, likely in the interest of streamlining production.

The latest info comes from firmware-digging dev Steve Troughton-Smith, who has managed to uncover sizing details for the notch – the small bit of bezel that will stick out from the top of the screen, housing sensors and a front-facing camera.

Someone quickly made a mock-up of what the new iPhone screen could look like in terms of usable space. It’s frequently expected that Apple will use black bezels across the board to blend them into the phone’s 5.8-inch OLED display.

We knew the iPhone 8 was going to be big, but we may now know exactly how large Apple’s next smartphone will be.

But with 2017 the 10th anniversary of the iPhone, Apple fans are expecting the company to unveil something big, something nearly revolutionary.

Apple’s decision to ditch the home button which has been the key design marker of its iPhone range since it first launched in 2007 is perhaps the most obvious change with this year’s flagship.

Incidentally, noted iPhone leaker Benjamin Geskin earlier today posted a pair of new renders which depict the aforementioned “copper gold” iPhone 8.