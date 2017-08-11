Hong Kong stocks in steep fall by the break

Floor traders at work during the launch of Shenzhen Connect at the Hong Kong Exchanges in Hong Kong, China.

Asian markets were down and US stock futures were mostly down in early Thursday trading following continued unease over the relationship between the USA and North Korea.

Heightened geopolitical tension remained a drag on global equity markets, with havens assets from the yen to gold in demand.

Overnight, Wall Street closed sharply lower after Trump, with fiery rhetoric, warned Pyongyang against attacking Guam or United States allies after it disclosed plans to fire missiles over Japan to land near the U.S. Pacific territory.

Trump’s second warning has shaken markets that have been largely resilient this year. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng was also down, 380.99 points, or 1.39%, at 27,063.01.

The MSCI World index dropped 1.1% overnight in its third straight day of declines and its biggest one-day slide since May 17, as US President Donald Trump stepped up his rhetoric against North Korea. New York Fed President William Dudley cautioned that it will “take some time” for inflation to reach the central bank’s 2 percent target, the latest official warning that price pressures remain muted.

Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.

The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, plummeting more than 400 points or 1.5 percent along the way. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also fell, 1.45% and 2.13%, respectively, to close at 2,438.21 and 6,216.87.

In economic news, the Labor Department noted an unexpected drop in USA producer prices in July, while a separate report showed an uptick in initial jobless claims last week.