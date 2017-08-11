Hope Doklam is resolved peacefully, says Bhutan

The confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops is now in its second month.

Their meeting focused mainly on the standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in Doklam in the Sikkim sector since mid-June, that has led to sharp escalation in diplomatic tensions between Beijing and New Delhi. “EAM meets with FM of Bhutan Damcho Dorji on sidelines of BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers’ meet”, India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Ravish Kumar tweeted with a picture of both leaders meeting.

This was the first high-level meeting between the two close neighbours since the Doklam incident came into surface in late July.

“We hope the situation in Doklam will be resolved peacefully and amicably”, Bhutan Foreign Minister Damcho Dorji told news agency ANI.

However, there was no official word from the Indian side on what was discussed during the meeting.

He went on to add: “And they reviewed different aspects of India Bhutan relations which is very wide-ranging and covers almost all aspects of human endeavour”.

Earlier on Friday, addressing the 15th Ministerial Meeting of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (Bimstec), Sushma Swaraj said that the member states of the regional bloc have “adopted a holistic approach to tackle traditional and non-traditional security challenges”.

In a major snub to China, the Bhutanese Government categorically rejected Beijing’s claims that Bhutan had formally informed Beijing that the trilateral border stand-off area in Doklam, is not in its territory. There was no proof provided for this assertion, with the official claiming that her views were based on Bhutanese blogs which had “more convincing information”.