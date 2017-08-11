Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 386,750 shares as Endologix Inc. (ELGX)’s stock declined 34.32%. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC by 19.4% in the first quarter. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 63.00% since August 10, 2016 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.70% the S&P500.

More notable recent Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Horizon Pharma plc Announces Four Poster Presentations on PROCYSBI …” on July 14, 2017, also Wsj.com with their article: “Stocks to Watch: Brighthouse, Berkshire Hathaway, Tesla, Horizon Pharma” published on August 07, 2017, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Horizon Pharma (HZNP) Spring a Surprise in Q2 Earnings?” on July 31, 2017. We have $10.47 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:HZNP worth $152.80M less. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Pharma PLC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Horizon Pharma had 36 analyst reports since September 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, July 30 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 10 by Mizuho. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Monday, August 7. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $18.00 target price on Horizon Pharma PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in Horizon Pharma PLC during the first quarter worth about $781,000. It has a market cap of $1.98 Billion. The Company is focused on identifying, developing, acquiring and commercializing differentiated and accessible medicines that address unmet medical needs. It now has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the Company marketed 11 medicines through its orphan, rheumatology and primary care business units. Its down 0.44, from 1.46 in 2016Q3. Horizon Pharma PLC had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 42.40%. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. (F) is 0.56 while the analysts predicted the EPS of the stock to be 0.43 suggesting the company fell short of the analysts’ expectations. EPS breaks down the profitability of the company on a single share basis. MA bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC during the first quarter worth $151,000. Cim Investment Mangement stated it has 17,106 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. For the current quarter Horizon Pharma Ord (NASDAQ:HZNP) has high EPS estimates of $0.28 in contradiction of low EPS estimates of $0.14. Amer National Registered Advisor has invested 0.13% in Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP). Rhenman Prtn Asset Mngmt accumulated 700,000 shares. Artal Gp Sa, a Luxembourg-based fund reported 500,000 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0.01% or 145,705 shares. Css Ltd Liability Corporation Il holds 0.06% or 70,460 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 120,714 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The current consensus recommendation provided by covering analysts is 1.80. Analysts giving shares a rating of 1 or 2 would be indicating a Buy. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of HZNP in report on Monday, August 7 with “Buy” rating. Leerink Swann initiated the stock with “Mkt Perform” rating in Tuesday, September 6 report. Large ranges indicate high volatility and small ranges indicate low volatility.

Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) stock moved with shift of 2.59% in the past week. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, June 4 by Canaccord Genuity. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price points to a potential upside of 46.94% from the company’s previous close. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, June 19. Another trade for 3,500 shares valued at $281,066 was made by LINDBLOOM CHAD on Tuesday, February 28.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 52 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. Boston Partners has invested 0.01% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW). Northern Trust has invested 0% in Endologix, Inc. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 235,356 are owned by Swiss Fincl Bank. Pura Vida Invests Limited Liability Company reported 500,000 shares stake. The most recent short interest data show 11.15% of the company’s stock are short sold.