Hot Stock to Track: Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-B)

A CCI closer to +100 may provide an overbought signal, and a CCI near -100 may offer an oversold signal.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON RDSA) traded down 1.32% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2135.00.

A moving average (MA) is a trend-following or lagging indicator because it is based on past prices. The general interpretation of the ATR is the higher the ATR value, the higher the volatility. Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 2,400 ($31.25) price objective by research analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading under 20 would suggest no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation. Chart analysts may also use the indicator to project possible price reversals and to define trends. Look at the direction of the moving average to get a basic idea of which way the price is moving. Volatility can either be measured by using the standard deviation or variance between returns from that same security or market index. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. Currently, the 200-day MA is sitting at 2110.45. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward. The CCI was created to typically stay within the reading of -100 to +100.

A trend analysis is a method of analysis that allows traders to predict what will happen with a stock in the future. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation.

Royal Dutch Shell plc shares decreased -1.6 percent over the past week and rose 5.59 percent over the previous month.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI), developed by J. Welles Wilder, is a momentum oscillator that calculates the speed and change of price movements. The RSI operates in a range-bound area with values between 0 and 100. When the RSI line heads up, the stock may be showing strength. The opposite is the case when the RSI line is heading lower. Usually the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when less than 30.

Moving averages can help spot trends and price reversals.